SBN Mock NHL Draft Day 6: PPP selected Eeli Tolvanen on behalf of Lou
I loved PPP's selection of "best player available" Eeli Tolvanen yesterday, but not all of us did. Leaving Nicolas Hague on the board strengthened Stanley Cup of Chowder, which is never good, but perhaps even the Bruins ' strong D won't be a match for all of the firepower of the rising Leafs.
