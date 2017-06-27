Penguins, Flyers great Mark Recchi na...

Penguins, Flyers great Mark Recchi named to Hockey Hall of Fame

Read more: PennLive.com

The Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2017 on Monday and Mark Recchi, a former star with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, was among the inductees. Recchi, 49, had been eligible for enshrinement since 2014 and the Canadian right winger would not be passed over again.

Chicago, IL

