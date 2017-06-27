Penguins, Flyers great Mark Recchi named to Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2017 on Monday and Mark Recchi, a former star with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, was among the inductees. Recchi, 49, had been eligible for enshrinement since 2014 and the Canadian right winger would not be passed over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC