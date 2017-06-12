Paul Hurley inducted into Mass Hockey Hall of Fame
Melrose native son Paul Hurley will be inducted into the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame on June 17 in a ceremony and dinner to be held at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth. Hurley joins other 2017 inductees including Joe Bertagna, Shawn McEachern, Bernie Michaels and coach Paul Vincent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC