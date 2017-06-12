Paul Hurley inducted into Mass Hockey...

Paul Hurley inducted into Mass Hockey Hall of Fame

14 hrs ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

Melrose native son Paul Hurley will be inducted into the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame on June 17 in a ceremony and dinner to be held at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth. Hurley joins other 2017 inductees including Joe Bertagna, Shawn McEachern, Bernie Michaels and coach Paul Vincent.

