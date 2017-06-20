No surprises on Bruins' protection list
David Backes, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, Kevan Miller, Riley Nash, Ryan Spooner, David Pastrnak and Tuukka Rask were all protected by GM Don Sweeney from being snatched up by the Vegas Golden Knights in Wednesday's draft. Top candidates for the taking include Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller.
