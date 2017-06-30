NHL Free Agency: Forget big names, lo...

NHL Free Agency: Forget big names, look for Value

With free agency madness ahead of us, so close to many...many big names being given exorbitant sums of money so they can build the dream house/pool they've always wanted. So we've already looked at the big names , but what about the little ones? After all, Boston isn't really in dire need of a big name player that their deep roster depth or glut of young talent can't figure out for them, but it wouldn't hurt to grab a player who is valuable or has proven to be valuable in the not-too-distant past, but won't break the bank in the process! On top of that, due to some teams having disappointing seasons or structures not suited to their competition, some of these players could come super cheap due to their seasons.

