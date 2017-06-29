NHL Free Agency: Do any big targets make sense?

It's that fun time of year where teams throw ludicrous amounts of money at players who probably don't deserve it, all in an attempt to find that missing piece for next season. Yes, that time of year where you get to say things like "6.5 million for THAT GUY?!?!" and then laugh...unless it's your team making the move, then you cry.

