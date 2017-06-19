NHL Draft 2017: Boston Bruins select Urho Vaakanainen with 18th overall pick
With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins selected Finnish defenseman Urho Vaakanainen.
