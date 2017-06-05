Matt Beleskey's 2016-17 was his worst-case scenario made manifest
A select few were concerned for his part as he came to Boston off of the year of his life out of Anaheim in 2015, specifically because he had played so well that there was fear of regression. Beleskey proved these critiques wrong in the following year, hitting another career high and having a cult of personality building around his "blue collar" work ethic, speed, willingness to shoot, and play around the net.
