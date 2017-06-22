Kalman: Vegas Is In A Trading Mood And Bruins' Sweeney Should Take Advantage
BOSTON a?? The Vegas Golden Knights stocked their roster in the expansion draft on Wednesday and the NHL trade moratorium ended Thursday morning. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney anticipates trade talks to heat up after a lull during the Golden Knights' exclusive shopping spree.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
