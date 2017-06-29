Kalman: Mulling The Bruins' Options At All Positions In Free Agency

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney's first two years on the job have featured some marquee signings - Matt Beleskey on July 1, 2015 and David Backes on July 1, 2016 - in addition to some lower-level acquisitions on the first day of free agency. Based on Beleskey and Backes' bang for the buck, Sweeney hasn't fared particularly well on July 1, but that probably won't discourage him from partaking in the festivities this weekend.

