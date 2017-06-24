Incoming UMaine goaltender selected in 4th round by Boston Bruins in NHL draft

But the Black Bears are hopeful Jeremy Swayman can add his name to the list of Black Bear goaltenders who have gone on to have solid professional careers. Swayman, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, who will be a freshman for coach Red Gendron's club this fall, was selected in the fourth round by the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League draft on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.