Harris: Gary Bettman says coach's challenge stands up to NHL review
The 2-year-old rule allowing NHL coaches to challenge a goal and seek a video review, claiming the scoring play began with an offside entry into the attacking zone or that there was goaltender interference, has been no friend to the Bruins. Only one NHL team had more of its goals challenged during the 2016-17 regular season than the B's.
