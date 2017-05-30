Don Sweeney says he's open to trading Bruins' first-round draft pick

In Don Sweeney's two years as the Bruins general manager, he has restocked the club's prospect pool, in part through deals that have netted him five first rounders and four second rounders. So with a few holes that must be filled on the NHL roster, it should come as little surprise that Sweeney said on Friday that he'd be willing to trade the team's first round pick this year if a deal to help his varsity came along.

