Don Sweeney says he's open to trading...

Don Sweeney says he's open to trading Bruins' first-round draft pick

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boston Herald

In Don Sweeney's two years as the Bruins general manager, he has restocked the club's prospect pool, in part through deals that have netted him five first rounders and four second rounders. So with a few holes that must be filled on the NHL roster, it should come as little surprise that Sweeney said on Friday that he'd be willing to trade the team's first round pick this year if a deal to help his varsity came along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC