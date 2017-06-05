David Krejci's 2016-17 was frustrating, but productive
When he is on his game, there are few players who can not just create time and space, there are even fewer who can take the time and space given to him by opposing defenses and make it look like he might as well have had open ice in front of him. His ability to make insane passes that result in goals is something the NHL is still not ready for.
