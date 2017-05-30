David Backes' 2016-17 was frustrating, but productive.
When David Backes is on his game, is in the right frame of mind and in the right shifts, he can play the prototypical power forward style Boston fans so dearly love. Tenacious, strong on the puck, wicked shot, will happily stand up for his team using his fists or his body, and in general embodies for a lot of people what it means to be a Boston Bruin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC