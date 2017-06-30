Cammalleri, Jokinen, Hayes & More Being Bought Out

As originally reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman , the NHL waiver wire will be full heading into the free agency period that starts on July 1. The full list of players placed on waivers with the intent to buy out their contracts includes Jimmy Hayes from the Boston Bruins , Jussi Jokinen from the Florida Panthers , Mark Stuart from the Winnipeg Jets and finally the Devils are buying out both Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.