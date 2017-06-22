Bruins, Sports Hub Agree On Multi-Yea...

Bruins, Sports Hub Agree On Multi-Year Agreement For Game Broadcasts

Read more: Sports Media 101

BOSTON a?? 98.5 The Sports Hub and The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that they have reached a new multi-year agreement extending the contract for the station to continue to air Bruins games. CBS RADIO Boston has been the radio home of the Boston Bruins since the 1995-96 NHL season.

Chicago, IL

