Bruins' Ryan Spooner gets checked into the Senators' bench during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Next week, in conjunction with the annual NHL Awards, the Vegas Golden Knights will reveal players selected in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft as they move towards their inaugural season at T-Mobile Arena. Each of the 30 other teams in the National Hockey League will lose one player to the Sin City franchise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC