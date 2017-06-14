Bruins re-sign Tommy Cross to one yea...

Bruins re-sign Tommy Cross to one year, two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Tommy Cross to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level. It was just the fourth NHL game of Cross' career, the other three coming in the 2015-16 regular season.

