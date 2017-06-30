Bruins notebook: Jimmy Hayes' buyout ends winger's time with hometown team
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney holds press conference after the Bruins fired head coach Claude Julian on the same day as the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Staff photo by Arthur Pollock The Bruins placed Jimmy Hayes on waivers yesterday for the purpose of buying him out, ending the Dorchester-born winger's time with his hometown team.
