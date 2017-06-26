Bruins notebook: Jack Studnicka conti...

Bruins notebook: Jack Studnicka continues Oshawa-B's pipeline

Yesterday Read more: Boston Herald

Jack Studnicka did not know much about Bruins lore, but the Oshawa Generals center became part of a pretty historic pipeline. Studnicka, taken by the B's in the second round of the NHL draft yesterday, hopes to join Generals before him like Bobby Orr, Terry O'Reilly and Rick Middleton to pull on the Black and Gold jersey and have a long and prosperous career.

Chicago, IL

