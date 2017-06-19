Bruins lose defenseman Colin Miller to Vegas Golden Knights in NHL expansion draft
With every team destined to lose one player in last night's expansion draft at T-Mobile Arena, you knew it was going to hurt everyone just a little bit. Since the protected/unprotected lists were released last weekend, it seemed like the two most likely candidates to be picked from the Bruins were Miller and Adam McQuaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC