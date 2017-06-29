Bruins gear up for free agency tomorrow

So far the Bruins have been on the outside looking in at the player acquisitions that have occurred in the last couple of weeks, but it's nearing the moment when they might roll out a new name or two. Today is the final day of the open talking period between free agents and their NHL suitors before free agency begins at noon tomorrow.

Chicago, IL

