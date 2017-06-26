Bruins Draft Demonstrates Change in Long Term Philosophy

One thing I like about the more recent Bruin drafts is how much better the Bruins are doing at scouting the globe. Look at Bruin drafts in the Peter Chiarelli era: from 2006-2012 they picked a total of 5 guys who played outside North America, with exactly one of them coming before round 5. While it's possible that they were aggressively scouting Europeans and dumb luck led to some kid from Windsor or Oshawa or some high school in New England being atop their list every time, it seems far more likely that they were heavily focused on North America in general and, eventually, the OHL in particular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.