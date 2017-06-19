Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy
Boston forward Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for the fourth time, and San Jose's Brent Burns has won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. Bergeron joins Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times.
