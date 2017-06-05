Boston's having trade discussions wit...

Boston's having trade discussions with Minnesota, apparently targeting Jonas Brodin

Friday Jun 9

WEEI and NBC have both reported within an hour of each other last night that the Boston Bruins are having extended trade talks with the Minnesota Wild, with one name being floated by most parties as a candidate to don the Black and Gold: Jonas Brodin . Brodin is being paid an average of about 4.1 million dollars until 2021, had a career-high 25 points for Minnesota this year, and is usually considered one of their better defensive defensemen on hand for the Wild, capable of playing top-4 minutes, but due to the embarrassment of wealth in their system has taken up the third and second pairing slots off and on.

