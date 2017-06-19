Boston Bruins unveil new jersey from ...

Boston Bruins unveil new jersey from Adidas

11 hrs ago

Boston's new digs -- announced Tuesday night as part of the NHL's switch from Reebok to Adidas as official league outfitter -- features the usual mainstays of a Bruins' sweater, including the traditional black-and-gold color scheme and the spoked B. However, there are a couple of tweaks. One notable change are the socks, as the Bruins appear to be switching from yellow to black for the 2017-18 season.

Chicago, IL

