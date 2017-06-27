Boston Bruins sign forward Noel Acciari to two-year contract

The Boston Bruins retained one of their most promising bottom-six forwards Wednesday, as the team announced that it signed Noel Acciari to a two-year, one-way contract worth an average annual value of US$725,000. Acciari, 25, appeared in 29 games with Boston in 2016-17, recording two goals and three assists for five points with 16 penalty minutes.

