Boston Bruins free agency: Zac Rinaldo will not receive qualifying offer from Boston

According to Fox Sports Midwest's Andy Strickland , the Boston Bruins will not extend a qualifying offer to Rinaldo -- with the 26-year-old forward set to become a free agent this offseason. One of the Bruins' biggest offseason blunders in recent years, Rinaldo was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 for a third-round pick.

