Boston Bruins free agency: Pierre McGuire predicts Kevin Shattenkirk to Boston

21 hrs ago

It's no secret that the Boston Bruins are on the prowl for help on the blue line, with the team linked to left-shot defenseman such as Trevor Daley and Marco Scandella over the last week. Boston is in a bit of a tough spot to make major upgrades to its defense given its cap room, but hockey insider Pierre McGuire still believes the Bruins are going to swing for the fences once free agency begins at noon on July 1. Appearing on TSN Radio 690 Tuesday evening, McGuire predicted that Boston will be the landing spot for free-agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk -- considered by many to be one of the top blue-line options out on the open market.

