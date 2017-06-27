Boston Bruins free agency: Defenseman...

Boston Bruins free agency: Defenseman Trevor Daley in talks with Bruins

20 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Looking for extra help on their blue line, the Bruins have reportedly spoken with free agent Trevor Daley, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald . Conroy added that Daley has also spoke with eight other NHL teams.

