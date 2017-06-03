Boston Bruins Coaching Little League ...

Boston Bruins Coaching Little League or Bruins, Bruce Cassidy feels right at home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boston.com

In Washington, Chicago, and Kingston, Ontario, Bruce and Julie Cassidy bought their homes, which speaks to their disregard for the principle that hockey coaches should rent. In Providence, where Cassidy was hired by fellow Ottawa native Peter Chiarelli, the couple rented the two residences they've called home, which speaks to the lesson they learned in job security and the forecast on the length of their Rhode Island stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC