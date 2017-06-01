Blog: NHL Expansion Draft blow by blow ...
There are many aspects and angles to necessitate a detailed schedule of procedures for the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft in which the Las Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from all 30 NHL teams. Not only are there rules for the existing teams to abide by, like choosing either to protect 7 forwards, 3 defensemen and a goalie or just 8 skaters overall regardless of position along with 1 goalie.
