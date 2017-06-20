Adam McQuaid's 2016-17 was...actually good?

If you told me by this time last year that Adam McQuaid would have one of the better years on Boston's defense I would have told you to watch the games, nerd, because his eye test was hideous last year. Up until this year, he was far and away the worst defender Boston had and one of their worst at keeping Rask protected, sometimes actively falling on him or throwing players into him as a point of strategy.

