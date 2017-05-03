You're the GM for Vegas. Who do you p...

You're the GM for Vegas. Who do you pick from Boston?

10 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Let's say you've woken up to find yourself George McPhee, GM of the Vegas Golden Knights, and you have about 48 hours to decide what player from Boston you would take. I have here Fluto Shinzawa's latest projection for who Boston will protect in the expansion draft that happens at the same time as the NHL Awards show.

