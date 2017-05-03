The Boston Bruins at the IIHF World Championships: Whose going, who...
The IIHF World Championships are in Paris and Cologne this year, and Boston Bruins will once again be attending to represent their nation with pride and honor in a way the NHL won't let them in a year's time. Here's whose going and when they're playing! McAvoy helped lift Team USA's world junior team to their fourth ever gold medal and in the all too short first round became the big new hope for Boston's blueline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC