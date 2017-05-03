The Boston Bruins at the IIHF World C...

The Boston Bruins at the IIHF World Championships: Whose going, who...

The IIHF World Championships are in Paris and Cologne this year, and Boston Bruins will once again be attending to represent their nation with pride and honor in a way the NHL won't let them in a year's time. Here's whose going and when they're playing! McAvoy helped lift Team USA's world junior team to their fourth ever gold medal and in the all too short first round became the big new hope for Boston's blueline.

Chicago, IL

