Pittsburgh students conspire to jinx Sens; Pens may win series in three
After winning a pair of hard-fought series, the first against Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins, followed by Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers, it may be a squad of 12-year-olds that does in the Ottawa Senators in the third round of the NHL playoffs. That, at least, is what many Grade 6 students from Pittsburgh's Aquinas Academy are hoping after their class visit to the PPG Paints Arena on Friday took them into the visitors' - the Sens' - dressing room, where they conjured whatever bad-luck mojo they could to help their beloved Sidney Crosby and his Stanley Cup-defending Pittsburgh Penguins.
