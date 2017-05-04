Peter Cehlarik will miss World Championships due to shoulder surgery
As of right now, their roster is currently 25 players, soon to be 22, bringing nine newcomers, and are still asking players like Andrej Sekera if he could take some time off to play for them. One such player they're going to be missing is Peter Cehlarik , who has been a prolific part of the Providence Bruins this year.
