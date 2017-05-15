P-Bruins score four straight, force Game 7

The Providence Bruins dropped two of three at home in their second-round series, meaning they headed to Hershey with their backs to the wall for tonight's Game 6. The game didn't start off on a promising note, as Hershey jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, including a goal 30 seconds into the game. However, the young Bruins showed some fight, storming back to score four consecutive goals and forcing a decisive Game 7 tomorrow night with a 4-2 win.

