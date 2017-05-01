Legends of the Ball
More than 500 business and sports industry leaders gathered at the Intercontinental Hotel Boston on Friday, April 28 to support Good Sports, a national nonprofit founded to give all kids the lifelong benefits of playing sports. The 14th Annual Legends of the Ball raised $555,000 for the organization, which will help provide new equipment, footwear and apparel to children in need across the country.
