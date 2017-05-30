Jimmy Hayes was completely ineffectiv...

Jimmy Hayes was completely ineffective in 2016-17

There's really no better way to say it, sugarcoat it, or get around it: Jimmy Hayes sucked this year. He was the worst forward on the team by a country, city, and suburban mile at nearly everything he did.

