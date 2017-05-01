is getting a facelift later this May

Hi, SkyonAir here, if you come through our site via SBNation's main page, you might've noticed how this morning, things looked a little different: ...These are changes that will be slowly implemented over the month of May, as SBNation hasn't changed it's overall design aesthetic in about 5 years or so, and the powers that be believe it's time for a bit of a shakeup. For better or for worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.