Harris: Charlie McAvoy's early success with Bruins no surprise to his BU coach, David Quinn
Boston University coach David Quinn had no doubt late in the 2016-17 season that Terriers defenseman Charlie McAvoy was ready to make the jump to the NHL and have success with the Bruins. Could he have imagined that the 19-year-old would be, in the minds of many observers, not just the B's best defenseman in their playoff series vs. Ottawa, but maybe even their top player overall? That might have been a bit of a stretch.
