Former Bruins star Marc Savard opens ...

Former Bruins star Marc Savard opens up about dark days dealing with concussions

At the age of 39, Marc Savard spent his final year listed on an NHL roster this season - on injured reserve with the New Jersey Devils, with his $4,021,429 salary cap hit meaningful only for accounting purposes. His playing career ended Jan. 22, 2011, when a mild hit into the glass by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Matt Hunwick inflicted one last devastating concussion for the Bruins star center.

