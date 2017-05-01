Expansion Draft: The first Exemption list is revealed
As you might've noticed, the vast majority of these guys are players on LTIR or might be retiring in the near future. If nothing else I like the idea that teams assuming that they would be able to dump these contracts during the expansion draft still have to honor them.
