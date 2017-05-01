Expansion Draft: Analyzing the projected protected player selections
Fluto Shinzawa at the Boston Globe is usually pretty good at reasoned, intelligent takes when it comes to looking at the Boston Front office. One such thing he's started to look at is how the Expansion Draft is going to effect Boston, and how they're going to tackle it, including a pretty reasoned projected list of players likely to be protected from becoming a Vegas [ADJECTIVE] Knight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC