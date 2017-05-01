Expansion Draft: Analyzing the projected protected player selections

Fluto Shinzawa at the Boston Globe is usually pretty good at reasoned, intelligent takes when it comes to looking at the Boston Front office. One such thing he's started to look at is how the Expansion Draft is going to effect Boston, and how they're going to tackle it, including a pretty reasoned projected list of players likely to be protected from becoming a Vegas [ADJECTIVE] Knight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.