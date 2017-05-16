Co-defendant of ex-Bruin Kevin Steven...

Co-defendant of ex-Bruin Kevin Stevens sentenced in oxy dealing scheme

Read more: Boston.com

A co-defendant of former NHL star Kevin Stevens was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for his role in the pair's scheme to sell oxycodone in eastern Massachusetts, officials said. Christopher Alonardo, 36, of Medford, received an 18-month prison term and a $10,000 fine during a hearing in US District Court in Boston, acting US Attorney William D. Weinreb's office said in a statement.



