Bruins Prospects: Jakub Zboril and the Sea Dogs are going to the Memorial Cup

Of all the players picked in the 2015 draft, maligned as reaches or hailed as diamonds in the rough, one player has sort of gone under the radar with his development and his impact to his team. That player is Jakub Zboril , a player whose dynamic but sensible two way play has been part of a fantastic season in St. John, New Brunswick for the Sea Dogs this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.