Bruins at the IIHF Worlds: Final Tally

The Czechs unsurprisingly got their clocks cleaned by Russia in a 3-0 blanking, the US was sent home by Finland in a 2-0 Blanking, and Germany almost did the thing before Canada and Sweden decided it was time to flex their muscles and took each other on in a tight struggle decided in the shootout with Sweden being the IIHF World Champ! A successful tourney for the IIHF and boy do some powers have some concerns to deal with. Hint hint nudge nudge, US.

