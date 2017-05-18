Bruins at the IIHF World Championships: Quarterfinals time

IT'S OFFICIAL: Check out the #IIHFWorlds quarterfinal schedule and see you in Cologne and Paris on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/px8fA6ZwNe The USA, as we expected, tore through a significant part of their schedule with ease, even with their...let's call it "unique" lineup. The influx of Rangers players that came to the world championship helped round out the roster a little better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.